Montgomery 32mm - Black - Italian Leather Casual Men\'s Belt - 40\'\' - Also in: 38\'\', 34\'\', 36\'\', 32\'\'

Full-grain, Italian vegetable tanned leather casual belt, lined with natural tan leather. Belt details include hand tacked buckle with thick waxy thread, and hand drawn heat scoring applied by artisan hands along edges for a traditional harness belt look. Solid brass old pewter silver finish buckle (32mm). This leather will burnish and patina with time, as a result of the leathers exposure to its environment. No two patinas are the same, and each is dependent on the wearer's relationship with their belt.