Blue Heart Hope Love Faith Diabetes Awareness Month T Shirt. Warrior Fighter Shirt Gift For men, women, Mom, Dad, Son, Daughter, Friends, wife, husband, grandma, grandpa, nurses who love blueribbon on Diabetes Awareness Month / Day This T-shirt is a great way to show love and support acceptance, support to fight this disease and help raise awareness about Diabetes Awareness Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem