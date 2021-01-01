Rose gold-plated stainless steel case with a pink silicone strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel with white and rose crystals. Pink dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant plexiglass crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Band width: 17.0 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Monthly Drops Golden Rosaline Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Swatch Monthly Drops Golden Rosaline Quartz Crystal Pink Dial Ladies Watch YLG147.