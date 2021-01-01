Red (translucent) (bio-sourced) material case with a red silicone strap. Fixed red (translucent) (bio-sourced) material bezel. Sunbrushed coral dial with grey hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Plexiglass crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Case thickness: 3.9 mm. Band width: 16.5 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Monthly Drops Sweet Coral Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Swatch Monthly Drops Sweet Coral Quartz Ladies Watch SS08R100.