Monticello Arkansas Y'all AR Pride State Map Cute Premium T-Shirt

This I love Monticello, Arkansas design features Y'all with Arkansas's favorite city named in a fun style. A great choice or souvenir for men, women, or kids who love their home town and state. This I love Monticello, AR Y'all design is for men, women, or children. It makes a great choice or souvenir for anyone who loves Arkansas and has Arkansas love. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.