h:ours Montlake Mini Dress in Black. - size XL (also in M, S, XS) h:ours Montlake Mini Dress in Black. - size XL (also in M, S, XS) 94% rayon 6% elastane. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Slinky jersey fabric. Adjustable lace-up sides. Waist cut-out. Imported. HURR-WD332. HOD353 U19. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.