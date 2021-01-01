Miu Miu Montone Shoulder Bag in Cream Real dyed sheep shearling with suede lining and brushed gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Open top. One main compartment. Detachable suede zip pochette. Detachable shearling luggage tag with metal logo detail. Measures approx 16W x 12.5H x 2.5D. Shoulder strap with a 10 dropZip pochette measures approx 7.5W x 5H x 0.5D. MIUF-WY48. 5BC098 2DQE. About the designer: Established in 1992 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu reflects fashion forward, light-hearted, and provocative women. The language of Miu Miu experiments with contemporary femininity, merging rebelliousness with minimalism in order to evoke a sense of freedom within luxury fashion. As a member of the Prada family, Miu Miu is made for those who aspire to add a flair of the avant-garde to their lifestyle.