Safavieh Montreal Shag Collection Doriane Geometric Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

This wonderfully plush montreal shag by Safavieh is styled with a vibrant ivory lattice pattern on an ultra-soft deep blue pile. Power-loomed using an artful blend of thick yarns and supple fibers, montreal shags cast a stylish textural display that is soft underfoot and incredibly absorbing of loud sounds in spacious living areas. A chic look and fashionable finishing touch for contemporary and transitionally decorated rooms.Rug Make: ShagRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleMeasurements: 79 Width/Inches, 114 Length/InchesBase Material: 75% Polypropylene, 25% PolyesterPile Height: 2 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported