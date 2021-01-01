Our new Mood Choker will give you all the feels. This insanely cool style features a flat silver chain, with a dainty circular charm that changes hues depending on your mood. Match it back to the Mood Chain Wrap Earrings and Ring Set for all the good vibes. Here's what each color means: Blue: Feelin' fine & on cloud ninePurple: Passionate & loving (aw, so sweet!)Green: Super chill & ready to relaxAmber: Next-level creative & totally dreamyRed: Full of energy & stoked for an adventureBlack: Feelin' powerful & mysterious