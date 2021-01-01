MOODmatcher is an ultra-comfortable long wear liquid lipstick that dries matte with an intense color pay-off and transfer-proof properties. This lightweight formula glides on and intensifies as it sets providing a matte transfer-free finish with incredible staying power. Fran Wilson Mood Matcher Liquid Matte Lipstick Nearly Nude - Womens FRAN WILSON Lips Makeup - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.