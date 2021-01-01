Sunday Riley Blue Moon Clean-Rinse Cleansing Balm (3.5 oz.)

Take it all off with Sunday Riley Blue Moon Clean-Rinse Cleansing Balm (Formerly Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm ). The blue cleanser starts out as a solid balm but quickly transforms to a liquid, milk-like consistency. The oil-infused formula lifts makeup and impurities and gently washes them away. Ideal for dry and normal skin alike, this gentle balm strips away all the daily dirt, grime, makeup and gunk without disrupting your skin's natural oils. Tested safe to use on eyes, it even removes stubborn waterproof formulas. Need another reason to love it? It doubles as a hydrating face mask! Leave on for 20 minutes and reveal plump, dewy, soft skin.Key Ingredients:Sugar-Based Cleansers: gently cleanse skin without stripping it of essential oilsMoringa Butter: supports and protects skinCocoa Butter: protects skin from heat, cold and irritationBlue Tansy and German Chamomile: soothe redness and irritationTangerine and Sweet Orange Essential Oils: tone skin and promote clarityMimosa Flower Wax: conditions and hydrates the skin