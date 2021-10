We're celebrating Independence Day with designs inspired by Americana and classic moments that brought us all together! The first release of this special series are our brand new "Moon Walk" design. Drawing inspiration from classic NASA space suit patches, we hope this limited edition mug will help your morning coffee take you to the moon (or at least the dog park)! 14 oz. Capacity Metallic Rim and Handle Dishwasher Safe Online Exclusive Do not Microwave