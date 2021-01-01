Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Three multi-function sub-dials displaying: day of the week, date and moonphase. Basis Ronda 706.1 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, date, day, moonphase. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox Moonphase Date Black Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch 40008-3M-NIN.