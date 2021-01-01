MoonRay Bloom by Pacifica Perfumed Hair & Body Mist Women's Body Spray - 6 fl oz

A high vibrational bloom of heady warm floral notes with bright citrus on top. Our Moonray Bloom hair and body mist is a floral fragrance that you want to live with and love from the moon and back. Each incredible scent is carefully crafted to take you to the places of your dreams. Ingredients We Love: Proprietary blends of natural and/or essential oils 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, and propylene glycol. Directions: Our hair and body sprays are alcohol-free and can be used all over your beautiful self. Better Packaging: This pretty bottle is made with 100percent PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastic. Recycle it again! Age Group: adult.