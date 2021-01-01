Surf N Sport Moorland Polarized Sunglasses, Black/Black

Head out for your next adventure on the coast with the Surf N Sport Moorland Polarized Sunglasses. These shades block UV rays from harming your eyes, and make it easier to see in and around water with polarized lenses that reduce overall glare. The silhouette provides classic style you can rock on your next outing, while the color fade design adds to your eye-catching style. FEATURES: Polarization of the lenses reduces glare and eye strain Polarized lenses are perfect for fishing, surfing, driving and more Lightweight, durable lenses protect from 100% UVA, UVB Care: Clean with warm water, soap and lens cloth SPECS: Fit: Standard; Lens: 55mm, Nose: 19mm, Temple: 122mm Frame: Injected PC Lenses: Polarized Polycarbonate