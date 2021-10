Do you love snakes, reptiles and amphibians? If you are a snake owner who loves green tree pythons or is a collector of Chondros, then this Morelia Viridis t-shirt is the perfect snake shirt for you. This tropical t-shirt makes This reptile keeper t-shirt makes a great gift idea for anyone who loves snakes and tree-like snakes. This is the perfect choice for those who love exotic pets and reptiles. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem