Strut into the cocktail hour in this faux-wrap dress of shimmering forest-green velvet cut at the front to show a long length of leg 51" length (size Medium) Hidden back-zip closure Surplice V-neck Removable belt Long sleeves Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined, except sleeves 95% polyester, 5% elastane Hand wash, line dry Imported Special Occasion