Closeout . Stay stylishly warm and dry on the slopes in Marmotand#39;s Moritz ski jacket, made from waterproof breathable MemBrainand#174; fabric with a four-way stretch lining and a toasty insulation blend of duck down and PrimaLoftand#174; Black Eco fibers for superior comfort. Available Colors: BLACK, DEEP TEAL. Sizes: L, M, S, XL, XS.