Morning Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen SPF 30 - 3 fl oz - up & up

Start your day off on the right note by adding this Morning Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen SPF 30 from up and up™ to your skincare routine. Designed for use with normal to dry skin, this morning moisturizing lotion helps restore and maintain your skin's natural protective barrier. The non-irritating formula won't clog your pores and includes ingredients such as ceramides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin looking great. Complete with an SPF of 30, this morning moisturizing face lotion is perfect for everyday use — especially when you're headed out on a sunny day adventure. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.