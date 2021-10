This strapless maxi dress has an elasticized top neckline with an attached ruffle flounce. There are flutter off-the-shoulder sleeves attached to the top side seams that fall to the elbows. The opaque, rayon solid fabric. The full, sweeping circle maxi skirt adds just the right amount of drama and there is a self fabric sash attached at the left hand side seam. The skirt is partially lined.