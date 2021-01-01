Purezero Moroccan Argan Oil Repairing Conditioner - 12 fl oz

Your hair has been through the wringer and it's damaged. The repairing ingredients in the PureZero Moroccan Argan Oil Collection will instantly perk up your tired tresses. The powerful vitamins and protein in our Moroccan Argan Oil blend will repair your limp and lifeless hair and leave it looking great! Purezero prides itself as a brand on having the best performing hair care products on the market, while also avoiding any ingredients that may damage your hair or be a risk to your wellness. We are constantly evaluating all of our ingredients and staying up to date on new research in the field. There are over 100 ingredients that we refuse to put in our products (including all Parabens, Sulfates, Dyes, Phosphates, Phthalates, Gluten, Any Formaldehyde Releasing Preservatives, and many many more!). We continue to monitor our ingredients and products so that you don't have to. Pure Ingredients, Zero Concerns. It's that simple.