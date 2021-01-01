Moroccanoil Curl Cleanse Conditioner is a no-lather one-step shampoo and conditioner with natural tea tree oil that gently cleanses and conditions hair while nourishing. Argan oil-infused formula effectively cleanses hair of impurities while detangling and intensely conditioning to maintain integrity of curly hair and restore suppleness and bounce. Vegetable proteins and other natural oils leave hair detangled shiny smooth and soft while fighting against frizz. Scalp is revitalized with abundant anti-inflammatory antioxidants and vitamins. Moroccanoil Curl Cleansing Conditioner 8.1 oz - Womens MOROCCAN OIL - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.