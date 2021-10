What it is: A conditioner that helps restore hair damaged by chemical processing, color or heat styling. Who it's for: Ideal for those with weakened and damaged hair. What it does: It detangles and conditions to leave hair nourished, strong and manageable. Its concentrated formula restores elasticity and moisture with reconstructive keratin and antioxidant-rich argan oil. How to use: After shampooing, squeeze excess water and apply conditioner from