From the Mosaic Collection. Elegant 18K white gold octagonal stud earrings feature a sparkling handcrafted display of round and emerald-cut diamonds, expertly set to create the look of a much larger stone. Round and emerald-cut diamonds, 1.15 tcw Diamond color: F-G Diamond clarity: VS 18K white gold Post back Made in Italy SIZE About 0.31"W x 0.375"H. Fine Jewelry - Precious/dia Jewelry C > Zydo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. ZYDO. Color: White.