Mosaic cherries Tote Bag

This design shows many cherries made of colourful mosaic stones. Item or gift for wearing in leisure, Christmas, birthday, Valentine's Day, bachelor parties, outdoor activities, relaxing by the lake, beach, travel, festival. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.