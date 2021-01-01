(2 Pack) Goody Mosaic Natural Edge Control Hairbrush

Smooth down your edges with a Goody Mosaic Natural Edge Control Hairbrush. It is ideal for all hair textures and styles including curly, straight or wavy, and all lengths. The boar bristles help to distribute the scalp's natural oils for a tidy finish with a natural shine and the long tail end allows you to section pieces for easier styling. This natural hair brush is gentle and versatile and the thin head works well on smaller areas of hair, such as bangs. Keep your strands looking healthy and managed and your style looking smooth and natural with this handy accessory.