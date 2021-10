Are you from Russia or CCCP? Funny for Russians & Mother Russia fans. Moscow Gift for Russians and tourists. Vladimir Putin also has this Moskva design. Saint Petersburg is beautiful, but Moscow is more beautiful. Moscow never sleeps. The perfect Russian idea for all Russia fans and Russian Germans for a birthday and Christmas. Stylish Moscow skyline for Russians who are looking for a Russia outfit. Russia - Russia, Russian. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem