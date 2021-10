Natural Purifying Bag Air Freshener. Maintain a fresh, dry space with this air freshener that can be placed in cars, closets or bathrooms to remove odors and excess moisture. Learn more 7.05 oz.6'' W x 6.5'' H x 1.5'' DCovers 90 square feetDesigned to prevent mold, mildew and bacteria from formingAbsorbs and removes odors, allergens and harmful pollutantsPlace bag in the sun for an hour once a month to re-activateBamboo charcoal / linenFragrance- and chemical-free, non-toxicImported