Giorgio Armani Moss Stitch Mockneck Knit Top

This slim stretch knit sweater is effortlessly elegant with its ribbed mockneck cut. Mockneck Long sleeves Pullover style Viscose/polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his self-named fashion empire in 1975, Milanese designer Giorgio Armani has both revolutionized women's and men's fashion, and the fashion industry writ large. His now signature silhouettes forged new directions at the time, with more natural fits and neutral colors. To this day, the Armani name is synonymous with an effortless and approachable Italian aesthetic that can be found in its expertly tailored clothing, accessories and beauty collections. Advanced European - Giorgio Armani > Giorgio Armani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Giorgio Armani. Color: Champagne. Size: 2.