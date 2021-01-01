Sigma Most-Wanted Brush Set (5 piece - $92 Value)

Sigma Beauty Most-Wanted Brush Set includes 5 of the brand's top-selling brushes, offering all the tools you need to create stunning looks and professional makeup styles. Featuring exclusive Sigmax and SigmaTech fibers, the Sigma Beauty brush set provides you with technologically advanced, synthetic brushes that outperform traditional animal hair ones.Sigma Beauty Most-Wanted Brush Set includes:E25 - Blending: enables controlled blending and helps buff out harsh lines when applying color to your lidsE30 - Pencil: helps soften pencil liners along the top and bottom lash linesE40 - Tapered Blending: applies color to the crease and creates a diffused, blended finishF35 - Tapered Highlighter: helps with the applciation of highlighting shades onto the upper contours of the faceF80 - Flat kabuki: ideal for applying liquid and cream products to flat areas of the face