Painterly floral bikini top with supportive underwire for added lift. Sweetheartneck Soft cup Adjustable spaghetti straps Underwire Recycled polyester/lycra Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT Medium level support Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small Please note: bikini bottoms are sold separately. Outerwear And Swimwear - Contemporary Swim > Agua By Agua Bendita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Agua by Agua Bendita. Color: White Floral. Size: XL.