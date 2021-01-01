MOTD Cosmetics Lux Vegan Eye Makeup Brush Set

MOTD Cosmetics Lux Eye Makeup Brush Set is made for beginners. Take any eye look from day to night with this nine-piece brush set, complete with a rose gold bag that's great for travel. How do I use it: All brushes can be used for the application of eye shadows and any or all makeup product formulas. Use Pick up Line for cream, gel, powder, or liquid eyeliner. Define, outline, highlight, and shape your brows with Just Browsing. Apply, blend, and soften your eye looks with No Fudge Just Smudge. Mr. Handyman can be used to apply, prime, and carve your eye looks. Apply, define, and blend eye shadows with Eye Catching Crease or Miss Shady Lady. Detail, blend, and smudge your eye looks with Pencil Me In. Apply and blend eye shadows with Blending Bestie. Apply, build, and press pigment onto the lids with Pigment Packer. From MOTD Cosmetics. Includes: