A death's-head moth print inspired by the dark and macabre works of Markus Akesson brings an edgy vibe to a runway-featured parka with a removable liner. 42 1/2" length (size 2) Front zip closure with snap storm placket Drawstring hood Adjustable button tab cuffs Internal drawcord waist Front flap pockets Fishtail hem with drawstring Removable liner 100% nylon Dry clean Made in Japan SPACE: A shop for emerging and advanced designers