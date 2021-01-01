From French DIY wellness expert Émilie Hébert and natural care midwife Hélène Boyé comes a superb easy-to-follow recipe book to create clean, natural care products for babies, mothers-to-be, and new moms.Why trust your baby’s care—or your own—to the chemical-laden products with unpronounceable names on supermarket shelves? The fantastic guide to feeling good and looking good that upcoming and new French mothers rely on to care for themselves and their little ones is now in English for the very first time. Inside you’ll find more than forty tried-and-true original, stress-free recipes to create health, wellness, and beauty products that utilize clean, organic ingredients that you may already own.Remedies for women in all stages of pregnancy and early motherhood are included and offer action plans to manage hormones, prevent or treat stretch marks, activate blood circulation, promote hair growth, and more, as well as to create crucial care products for children in their first year, such as protective balms for delicate newborn skin, calendula and oat baths to treat rashes and irritation, and soothing salves to heal baby acne.Complementing the wealth of recipes is detailed information on the ecological, health, and happiness benefits of natural care, guidance for reading labels to detect harmful synthetics and toxins, and thoughtful tips on wellbeing. This beautifully designed classic is crucial to have on-hand and will empower women everywhere to safely, and swiftly, take care of their bodies and their babies.