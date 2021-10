A bath amp; shower gel for new amp; expecting mothers in mind Contains a specially formulated blend of natural oils that gently cleanse amp; moisturize skin Enhanced with Sea Buckthorn oil, rich in anti-oxidants amp; omega fatty acids Helps soothe, nourish amp; protect skin Infused with Vitamin E amp; Patchouli essential oil for hydrating benefits Scented with a gently refreshing, floral fragrance 100% vegetarian, free of parabens, mineral oils or silicones