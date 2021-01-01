Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Mother of pearl dial with yellow gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Seiko caliber V115 eco-drive movement with a 12-months power reserve. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape. Case size: 24 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Mother of Pearl Dial Diamond Dial Ladies Watch SUP378.