Silver stainless steel case with a two-toned stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver stainless steel bezel. White mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Push/pull crown. Round case shape, case size: 34 mm, case thickness: 8.3 mm. Band width: 14 mm, band length: 7.5 inches. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Ferre Milano White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch FM1L082M0031.