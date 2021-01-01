White Mother Of Pearl Necklace

Handcarved, cut, and polished by master artisans, this versatile mother of pearl piece delivers modern elegance in timeless white. Transition from casual days to fancy evenings with jewelry that can keep up effortlessly. Adjustable slide closure for easy wearing. Due to the material and production process, slight variations in color, pattern, or texture may naturally occur. We invite you to embrace its uniqueness and imperfections. Each purchase empowers female artisan communities in the Philippines, who have access to fair trade and dignified employment opportunities. Locally and ethically made, conflict-free.