It takes two. Pieced together from overstock MOTHER jeans and shrink blankets, this high-rise maxi skirt has an A-line shape, and features denim panels in two different tones with a slit in the back. Each piece is handmade from unique materials and no two will be alike. Colors and details will vary from the photos. Backstory: 60% MOTHER is a limited-edition capsule made of pre- and post-consumer waste. Every garment in the upcycled collection is made in Los Angeles of excess fabric, damages or overstock with vintage pieces from local rag houses or scraps intended for landfills. Made in Los Angeles. Style No. 9415-797-BTG MOTHER The Mended Maxi Skirt Better Than Good