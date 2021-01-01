For lovers of all things Great design for Mother Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome support, Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Niece, Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome nephew, Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome son, Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome daughter 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.