Verified vegan construction. The Newton Running Motion 10 features tuned enhanced fit and cushioning in a groundbreaking form that sets a new standard for performance, comfort and support, sustainability. Lace-up closure with padded tongue and collar for improved comfort. Round closed toe with toe bumper for added durability. Featuring Newton logo on side with branding applique on tongue and heel counter. Anatomically Designed 3-D Engineered Air Mesh Upper with plush, breathable seamless construct. Designed with new HyLyte insole for maximum cushion and comfort. Crafted with full-foot newtonium cushioning. Made from durable recycled biodegradable materials. Textile and synthetic upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.