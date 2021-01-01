FaceGym Motion-Activated Skincare Detox Activated Charcoal Training Stick

WHAT IT IS Our innovative Training Sticks are the first motion-activated skincare which means the harder you workout, the better the formula penetrates your skin. Moisture and heat activate the unique ingredients and improve your complexion for up to 6 hours after exercising. 0.16 oz. Made in UK. WHAT IT DOES FREE RADICAL PROTECTION My SKNFIT a unique motion activated complex exclusive to FaceGym, slowly releases all active ingredients as you heat up, to fight against free radical damage which peaks during exercise. SKIN DETOX Anti-bacterial Bamboo Charcoal helps absorb pollution, impurities and draw out toxins, deep cleansing the skin. REFINED COMPLEXION Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree extract improve the skins circulation, reduce inflammation and deep clean the pores to help reduce their size. HOW TO USE IT Sweep your Training Stick across your forehead, cheeks, nose and jawline. Apply it before physical activity (from light activity to an intense workout), then wash away as part of your post-workout cleanse. In case of excess forehead sweating, wear a sweatband to prevent product from running into the eyes. INGREDIENTS Diisostearyl Malate, Octyldodecanol, Triisodecyl Trimellitate, Polybutene, Polyethylene, Squalane, Menthone Glycerin Acetal, Cera Microcristallina [Microcrystalline Wax], Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Microcrystalline Wax, Synthetic Wax, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Maltodextrin, Trihydroxystearin, C12-13 Alkyl Lactate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Di-C12-13 Alkyl Malate, Silica, Charcoal Powder, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Powder, Pentadeca lactone, Dicalcium Phosphate, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Seed Oil, Salicylic Acid, Zea Mays Oil [Zea Mays (Corn) Oil], Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Diethylhexyl Syringylidenemalonate, Colloidal Oatmeal, Hydrat ed Silica, Sodium Bicarbonate, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Linalool, Methicone, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Aqua (Water), Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glycerin, Limonene, Bromelain, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Rubus Idaeus Leaf Cell Culture, Vitis Vinifera Extract [Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Fruit Extract], Lecithin, Bht, Caffeine, Psilanthus Bengalensis Leaf Cell Culture Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Palmitoyl Carnitine, Potassium Sorbate, Trisodium Edta, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite. Cosmetics - Beauty Accents > Facegym > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. FaceGym.