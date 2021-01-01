Motivational Consistency Over Perfection For Back To School T-Shirt

Consistency Over Perfection T-Shirt Sport Progress Grace is a great gift for a birthday, anniversary or graduation. Get compliments while you spread positive thinking wearing this Consistency Over Perfection shirt during Back to school, World Teachers Day. Funny Motivational - A Progress Shirt for back to School Teacher Inspiring Quotes, Get this motivational "Consistency Over Perfection". Perfect for empowering students to achieve success, 100th day & End of school to Focus on progress not perfection. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem