Motivational Progress Over Perfection back to School Teacher T-Shirt

Inspiring Teachers and Students Design, Get this motivational "Progress Over Perfection" it's Perfect apparel for empowering students to achieve success, Get friend's compliments during Back to school, 100th day & End of school,World Teachers Day. Cute Gifts for Her or Him, Promote grit, growth mindset, positivity everywhere you go, Great for classroom, conference, team building workshop, Birthday, Christmas, Appreciation presents for parents, sped teacher, coach, guidance counselor, social worker Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem