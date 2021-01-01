Motorola Moto Buds Charge - True Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones - Charging Case, IPX5 Waterproof Cordless Earbuds, Mobile Charge Capability.

CHARGE USING YOUR PHONE - Need even more battery power to play more tunes? The charging case may be plugged into a compatible smartphone to top up your earbuds' battery levels on the go. USE THEM FROM MORNING UNTIL NIGHT - Stay connected all day with these cordless earbuds. Each one houses a powerful battery that can dish out up to 10 hours of non-stop play with the charging case. HIGH-FIDELITY SOUND ON-THE-GO - Treat your ears to studio-quality audio while watching movies or listening to music. Each earbud houses a 6mm dynamic driver that helps deliver crisp audio. READY FOR ANY WEATHER - Listen to your favorite songs while you go jogging on a rainy morning. These earbuds are given an IPX5 rating, which means that they can withstand low pressure jets of water. VOICE-CONTROL ENABLED - Spend less time fumbling with your earbuds. Sync these in-earphones with Amazon Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to access their features using only your voice.