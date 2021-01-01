Pure Leather Moto Racer Lambskin Motorcycle Jacket for Men - Slim Fitted Organic and Vintage Fashion Zipper Closure

Dry Clean Only [Purest Leather] 1.0mm ~ 1.2mm thick 100% Real Lambskin and Tanned Leather. Essential cover up of oil because the Genuine leather Absorbs oil and wax. [Greatest Features] Inner - Lining is plain silk satin and its color is black. The lining also has two inner pockets. There are two pockets (with zippers) on the outer side! You will absolutely fall in love with the leather finish of this jacket. [Exceptional Style] It comes in biker's short texture in vegetable style and finish in a vintage color. Resilient Leather that ages well and is refined with organic and sustainable processes and practices! For precautions against viruses, highly capable disinfectants are used. [Urban Utility] YKK Fastener on top of double (two way) zipper closure gives this zip and button up jacket an ultra-modern look. You can zip-up or zip-down. It is your choice. The jacket is highly attractive slim-fit style, which fits the body incredibly well.