Cool funny t-shirt design with Ja, Ich bin eine Frau und ja, das ist mein Motorrad funny saying! Great fun gift for any motorcyclist who loves her bike and drives through the streets as a biker. Funny shirt! Perfect gift idea for a birthday gift. T-Shirt sizes for women available for women who are a motorcycle rider. For those who understand humor, joke and fun and love their bike. Ideal Christmas gift for biking. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem