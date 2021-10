Official Motörhead Merchandise Motörhead T-Shirts for Men, Women, Girls and Boys; Motörhead Merchandise; Motörhead T-Shirt for Men; Motörhead Hoodie for Men; Motörhead Hoodie for Women; Motörhead Phone Accessory; Motörhead Phone Accessories; Motörhead Phone Grip; Motörhead Grocery Bag This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.