Best Quality Guranteed. Built-In Bluetooth Speaker and 3.5mm Audio Jack Motorized unit with soft-touch button for automatic pop-up Quiet operation 2x AC Power Outlets 125V 16Amp US Plug with 6ft Power Cord 2x USB Charging Ports (2.1 Amps total) Quickly charge your smartphone, tablet, or any other USB powered devices Compact design Strong aluminum construction Power multiple devices simultaneously 3.5' Diameter Hole required for installation 20 Inch Clearance required under desk