Mount Adjustable Bracket Protective Silicone Skin Case Cover Compatible for Blink XT XT2 New Blink Outdoor Gray 3 Pack

Durable Material - Weather and UV resistance, lightweight & durable material resisting the effects of use over a long period. Camouflage with Protection Ideal for disguise and camouflage you Blink XT Camera with built in shade for sun glare protection. Easy Installation Simply install the mount to the using the screw provided and then attached the silicone case and finally slip on the blink XT camera. Package Contents: 3 x Silicone Case, 3 x mounting bracket, 9 x anchors and screws. Note: Blink XT Camera is not included